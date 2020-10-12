Republicans & Democrats seek action against stolen signs

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Both Democrats and Republicans say this feels like the “Cancel Culture”, if you disagree with someone or if something offends you, you can take action against it. Well, both sides are saying enough is enough.

“People don’t respect other people right now and that’s a sad state of affairs we’re in,” said Montgomery County Democratic Party Chairman Mark Owns.

Over the past several days, numerous political and social justice signs have been stolen from resident’s yards resulting in immediate action.





Montgomery County Democratic Party Chairman Mark Owens & Dayton Resident Dean Davidson

“People need to understand if you’re going to take down these signs lots of times there are ring doorbell videos from the person’s house or surveillance cameras very likely to catch you,” said Owens.

Democrats and republicans in the Miami Valley want to send a message to the people choosing to steal political signs from private properties, saying criminal activity won’t be accepted.

“We need to stop going after folks with different opinions, that’s what makes our country great,” said Republican Voter Dean Davidson. “The ability to have peaceful discourse and difference of opinions will lead us to being the greatest nation in the world.”

As November 3rd comes closer, tensions may be expected to rise but both sides say respect the right to our first amendment.

“You’re taking away one of the greatest, most important right we have in this country,” said Davidson. “If you want your voice to be heard, your voice to count, don’t try to squash and take away that right from someone else.”

Whether it’s Trump signs, Biden signs, Police or Black Lives Matter signs, republicans and democrats say leave them alone or action will be taken.