Reps. Antani and Plummer seek stricter penalties for voyeurism

COLUMBUS (WDTN) – Two Dayton-area state lawmakers introduced a bill Thursday that would impose escalated penalties for those who commit acts of voyeurism.

The bill introduced by Rep. Niraj Antani (R-Miamisburg) and Phil Plummer (R-Dayton) would move the first offense to a first degree misdemeanor while a second offense would be escalated to a fifth-degree felony. A third offense would upgrade the charge to a fourth-degree felony.

All subsequent offenses after the third offense would be a fourth-degree felony.

If a minor is involved, the penalty is escalated to a fourth-degree felony with multiple convictions.

Other sex crimes, such as sexual imposition and public indecency, also escalate penalties with an offender is convicted multiple times of the same offense.

Both Congressmen released statements after the bill was introduced.

Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. If a sex offender commits the same crime multiple times, the penalties should escalate. This bill will ensure repeat offenders face the music that is the criminal justice system. Rep. Niraj Antani (R-Miamisburg)

When an individual commits the act of voyeurism numerous times and the consequence is not sufficient to hold them accountable, it is time to increase the penalty. This is a very personal crime and it typically scars the victim. With technology constantly improving, it is time we hold these repeat offenders accountable for violating the victims’ privacy, Rep. Phil Plummer (R-Dayton)

The introduction of the bill comes after 35-year-old Harold Rimblert III faces two charges of voyeurism after authorities say he was looking under the stalls in women’s restrooms at Panera and a Michaels craft store last Friday.

According to a police report, he also attempted the same behavior at a Chik-fil-A, but was caught in the restroom by an employee and kicked off the property.

Rimblert is registered as a sex offender and has already been convicted of voyeurism multiple times over the past several years.

