DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A reported wrong-way crash in Clark County left two people injured.

According to the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP), troopers were called Sunday around 5 a.m. to the area of I-70 at State Route 4 on a report of a wrong-way vehicle crash. When troopers arrived, they found a single vehicle had crashed.

Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the crash, according to Springfield OSP.

The driver of the vehicle received a citation.