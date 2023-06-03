DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was taken to the hospital after a reported shooting in Dayton.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, first responders were initially called to the 1000 block of Danner Ave. in Dayton Saturday around 10:34 a.m.

When emergency crews arrived at the scene, they found a male on the porch of a house and called for assistance. First responders called for police to respond to Danner Ave. on an apparent shooting. The person reportedly injured was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in an unknown condition.

2 NEWS is working to learn what may have led up to the reported shooting.