HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A two-vehicle crash reportedly turned into a shooting in Harrison Township on Sunday.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, dispatchers received a call at 2:10 p.m. to respond to the intersection of Needmore Road and Webster Street. Two vehicles were reportedly involved.

Dispatch tells 2 NEWS the incident started as a two-vehicle crash. An individual in one of the vehicles shot into the other vehicle. At least one person is dead, dispatch confirmed.

The suspect fled the scene, according to dispatch.

The westbound lanes of Needmore Road at Webster Street are closed. You are asked to avoid the area.