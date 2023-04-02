DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — At least one person was taken to an area hospital after reportedly being exposed to a chemical.

According to Miami County Dispatch, authorities were called to the 4200 block of South County Road 25A in Tipp City to the Meijer Distribution Center Sunday around 6:20 a.m. Crews were initially dispatched for a report that someone was “splashed with chlorine”, according to dispatch.

Police say that one person was taken from the scene to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

