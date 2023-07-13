MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — Officers responded to a Miamisburg home for a reported burglary on Thursday.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, officers with the Miamisburg Police Department were sent to the 200 block of Seventh Street in Miamisburg around 12:54 p.m.

No one was reportedly home at the location where the alleged burglary was happening, dispatch said. It is believed that two juvenile males may have been taken into custody at the scene, according to dispatch.

At this time, it is not known if anyone was injured during the alleged burglary.