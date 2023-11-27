DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Beavercreek Police Department has released the findings of a search warrant executed at the suspected Walmart shooter’s residence.

On Nov. 21, shortly after 1 a.m., officers conducted a search of Benjamin Jones’ residence just hours after the shooting took place.

“If a search is not conducted immediately, evidence to the crime of attempted murder and felonious assault may be lost,” said the affidavit.

According to the search warrant, officers found two Nazi flags, an “SS” history book, several documents, handwritten notes and other various items.

On Nov. 22, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) reported that the shooting may have been “partially inspired” by racial extremist ideology.

“Based on evidence collected, including journal writings from the attacker, Benjamin Charles Jones, the attack may have been at least partially inspired by Racially Motivated Violent Extremist (RMVE) ideology,” said the FBI.

If you know anything about Jones, you are urged to contact the FBI by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI or clicking here.