Report: These roadways are Centerville’s most accident-prone

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Centerville’s quarterly traffic analysis revealed the top five streets and roads that have the highest volume of accidents.

The top five most accident-prone roadway in Centerville, according to the second quarter report, are:

Wilmington Pike between Whipp Road and Clyo Road

S. Main Street between Spring Valley Road and Franklin Street

E. Franklin Street between Main Street and Clyo Road

Far Hills Avenue between Whipp Road and Alex Bell Road

N. Main Street between Alex Bell Road and Franklin Street

To reduce the number of accidents in the third quarter of 2019, “selective enforcement” will be conducted in these areas. Among the moving violations that will be strictly enforced include speed, assured clear distance ahead, improper lane changes, red light violations, driver inattention, and seat belt violations.

