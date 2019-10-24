Report: Teens were traveling over 80 mph before deadly Xenia Twp. crash

XENIA TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – A crash report obtained by 2 NEWS is revealing new information about an accident that left two teens dead last week.

16-year-old Troy Haney, of Xenia, was driving a red 2008 Kia Spectra southbound on OH-235 on October 16 when he traveled left of center, striking a gold Mercury Grand Marquis that was traveling northbound.

Haney’s passenger, 16-year-old Jarred Hixson, of Xenia, was thrown from the vehicle.

Both teens were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash report indicates that Haney was traveling at 82 miles per hour at the time of the accident. The posted speed for that area is 55 miles per hour.

This unsafe speed is considered the largest factor in the crash.

Additionally, it appears Hixson was not wearing his seat belt.

The driver of the Mercury, a 23-year-old Brookville woman, was taken to Greene Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Her passenger, a 4-year-old girl, was not injured.

