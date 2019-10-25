Report: Sen. Portman called Trump to lift aid to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – In a call to the President last month, Senator Rob Portman urged Trump to lift the hold on $400 million in security aid to Ukraine, saying that if he didn’t end the freeze they would lose the money altogether.

CNN reports that the end of the fiscal year was fast approaching, and if the President didn’t act fast, there would be no time to get the money out the door.

Sources say that evening after his call with Portman, the President released the funds.

Portman released a statement after the funds were released, saying:

“I appreciate President Trump releasing the security funds for Ukraine, and I want to thank him for doing so. I strongly support the president’s position that NATO allies and especially our European countries in the region can and must do more to support Ukraine. Our military aid is crucial to allow Ukraine to defend itself, but increased European security assistance is also crucial, and would make our support more effective. President Zelensky is a strong ally of the United States and I support his anti-corruption agenda. With this funding we will provide vital assistance to help the Ukrainian military continue on their path of reform and implement improved training and readiness to be able to defend their homeland against Russian aggression.” U.S. Senator Rob Portman

However, what ultimately pushed President Trump to release the money, and how his decision was communicated among government agencies, remains a mystery to impeachment investigators.

