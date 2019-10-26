Report of suspicious device prompts response from Bomb Squad

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A 911 hangup call prompted the Bomb Squad to respond to a residence in Dayton Friday afternoon.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS the call came in just before 4 pm in the 2700 block of Wayne Avenue.

A short time later, law enforcement responded to the 1800 block of Rosemont Avenue for reports of a suspicious device.

Dispatch tells us the two locations are connected, but could not comment any further.

The Bomb Squad has since left the scene.

We are working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.