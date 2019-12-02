Report of gun briefly locks down Dayton school

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A report of a gun briefly shut down a Dayton school Monday morning, according to Dayton Public Schools Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli.
Lolli said that a student reported they had seen a gun at Ponitz Career Technology Center. The school was immediately put on lockdown while a search was executed.
No weapons were found and the lockdown was lifted after a short time. School has since resumed as normal, Lolli said.
