Report of gun briefly locks down Dayton school

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A report of a gun briefly shut down a Dayton school Monday morning, according to Dayton Public Schools Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli.

Lolli said that a student reported they had seen a gun at Ponitz Career Technology Center. The school was immediately put on lockdown while a search was executed.

No weapons were found and the lockdown was lifted after a short time. School has since resumed as normal, Lolli said.

