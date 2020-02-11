Report: Miami Valley Hospital, Atrium Medical Center among “America’s 100 Best Hospitals”

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two Premier Health hospitals were listed in a new report being among America’s 100 best hospitals.

Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton and Atrium Medical Center in Middletown were named in the report by Healthgrades. This is the fifth consecutive year Miami Valley Hospital has been named in the report, according to Premier Health. Of the eight hospitals from Ohio listed in the report, six were in the Dayton or Cincinnati areas.

“We are proud that Premier Health is known for its quality,” Mary Boosalis, president and CEO of Premier Health, said. “These awards reflect the outstanding care provided to people in the Miami Valley each day by our physicians, nurses, and other employees who strive to improve the health of the communities that we serve.”

According to Healthgrades, the award is based solely on the hospital’s clinical quality outcomes over several years.

“This recognition is a direct result of our employees’ hard work and dedication to our mission,” Michael Uhl, president of Miami Valley Hospital, said. “Our employees continually strive for excellence and are proud to see their efforts earn national recognition. This strong track record of distinction demonstrates our hospital’s – and Premier Health’s – ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality patient care.”

This is the first time Atrium Medical Center in Middletown has made the list.