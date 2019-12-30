Report: Driver tested positive for drugs after deadly crash involving OSP worker

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – The driver who collided with an Ohio State Highway Patrol motor vehicle carrier inspection cruiser, killing inspector Kimra Skelton, tested positive for drugs following the accident, according to the crash report obtained by 2 NEWS.

It happened on November 27 while Skelton was in her cruiser in the median of I-75 near Troy.

While OSP officials confirm the driver was under the influence of drugs, they could not comment on the specific type of drug involved.

The driver has not been charged with Skelton’s death.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.