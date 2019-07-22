Report: Driver makes ‘inappropriate comments’ to girl in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Riverside Police are warning parents about a suspicious vehicle seen in the area recently.
They posted a photo of the car on their Facebook page, saying that residents living at a house on Pleasant Valley Avenue complained about the driver making inappropriate comments about their granddaughter.
According to a police report, the driver pulled up to the front of the home and offered to buy the girl in exchange for a gold chain.
Riverside Police encourage residents to call in if they see anything unusual in their area, and to talk to their children about strangers.
