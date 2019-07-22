Report: Driver makes ‘inappropriate comments’ to girl in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Riverside Police are warning parents about a suspicious vehicle seen in the area recently.

They posted a photo of the car on their Facebook page, saying that residents living at a house on Pleasant Valley Avenue complained about the driver making inappropriate comments about their granddaughter.

Please be alert! This vehicle a newer Ford Explorer occupied by a male and female pulled up to a child in the Valley… Posted by Riverside Ohio Police Department on Sunday, July 21, 2019

According to a police report, the driver pulled up to the front of the home and offered to buy the girl in exchange for a gold chain.

Riverside Police encourage residents to call in if they see anything unusual in their area, and to talk to their children about strangers.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.