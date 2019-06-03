Report: Dayton ranks 24th in U.S. for bed bugs

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - According to a report from Terminex, Dayton is one of the most bed big-infested cities in the country.

Dayton ranks No. 24 in Terminex's "Top 50 Most Bed Bug-Infested Cities" list, which puts the city fourth in Ohio. Cincinnati is the most bed bug-infested city in Ohio, coming in at No. 5 nationally, followed two spots behind by Cleveland at No. 7. Columbus made the list at No. 11.

Other Ohio cities in the top 50 include Toledo at No. 28 and Youngstown at No. 48.

Philadelphia is the most bed bug-infested city in the United States, followed by New York City, Dallas-Forth Worth, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati rounding out the top five.

"Bed bugs continue to pose concerns for public health, as their presence is felt across the country, in cities large and small," Matthew Stevenson, president of Terminix Residential, said. "Since pioneering this annual list almost a decade ago, Terminix has proven itself as a leader in bed bug detection, treatment and eradication. We've helped bring awareness to an epidemic that can lead to a variety of negative physical health, mental health and financial consequences."

According to the report, nearly one-fifth (22 percent) of Americans have had an encounter with bed bugs, with that number slightly higher with people with children (35 percent.)

Terminex laid out some tips for people to follow to look out for bed bugs, both at home and out of the home.

Check hotel headboards, mattresses and box springs for live bed bugs, their exoskeletons and/or dark blood spots.

While full-grown bed bugs are about the size, shape and color of an apple seed, travelers should also look for newly hatched nymphs, which are cream-colored and the size of letters on a penny, as well as small translucent eggs, which may be found in the tucks and folds of sheets.

Hang all clothing. Leave nothing lying on the bed or furniture.

Avoid storing clothing in a hotel's furniture drawers.

Store suitcases on a luggage rack as far away from the bed as possible.

Vacuum suitcases when returning home, and immediately wash clothing in hot water.

Between trips, store luggage in a sealed plastic bag in a garage or basement, away from bedrooms.

