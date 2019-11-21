Report: Dayton among cities leading the way in LGBTQ equality

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A new report by the Human Right Campaign Foundation says Dayton is a “shining example” for LGBTQ inclusion.

According to the report, Dayton is among seven cities in Ohio that scored more than 85 points on the 2019 Municipal Quality Index (MEI.) The other cities are: Akron, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Lakewood, and Toledo.

Ohio’s average score is above the national average’s 60 points, with Ohio’s average at 90 points.

“This report on LGBTQ equality at the local level couldn’t be more timely. There are critical decisions being made about our lives at the Supreme Court, in the federal administration and state and local legislative bodies. If they listen to the millions of Americans represented in this report the answer should be simple: we need protections for LGBTQ people now,” said Rebecca Isaacs, Executive Director of Equality Federation Institute. “We are proud to partner with HRC on the Municipal Equality Index. It is a powerful tool for elected officials and community leaders to use as they advocate for equality. This marks the third year in a row that the national city score average increased, and we will work tirelessly to ensure that number continues to grow. It’s time for leaders at every level to take a stand and demand that no one be treated differently because of who they are, where they live or who they love.”

Those seven Ohio cities earned an “All Star” designation from the Human Rights Campaign.

You can find the full report here.

