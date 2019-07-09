Report: Dayton a top city for young home buyers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – According to a new report, Dayton ranks as one of the top cities for young people to buy a home.

The report by Clever Real Estate ranks Dayton as the fourth-best city in the United States for young people, particularly millennials, to buy a home.

Rankings were measured by four categories: job opportunity, home affordability, livability, and housing market forecast.

Other Ohio cities that rank in the top 20 include: Akron (7th), Columbus (8th), and Cincinnati (10th.)

Many of the cities in the top 20 are located in the Midwest and South regions of the country, where home are more affordable compared to cities on the coasts, particularly the West Coast.

Home affordability and livability accounted for 30 percent of the scores, while job opportunity and housing market both accounted for 20 percent.

Rochesters, N.Y. ranked as the top city in the United States for young home buyers with Des Moines, Iowa, Omaha, Neb., Dayton, and Grand Rapids, Mich. rounding out the top five.

Los Angeles, Calif. ranked as the worst city for millennial home buyers. Seven of the bottom 10 cities are located in California.

CLICK HERE to read the full report.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.