DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Many Xenia residents are without water after a water main broke early Tuesday morning.

Xenia officials announced that East Second Street and South Patton Street are both without water after a pipe broke around 4 a.m. Tuesday. According to a post by the city on Facebook, Public Service Crews are currently trying to repair this issue.

It is unknown when the issue will be repaired. However, the city said in its Facebook post announcing the break that it will provide updates as work continues.