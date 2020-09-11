Repairs to Harshman wall will bring lane restrictions

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Repairs to a divider wall in Riverside will bring lane restrictions beginning this weekend.

Beginning Sunday evening, the left northbound lane along the Harshman/Woodman wall will be closed for emergency repairs. The City said the wall has deteriorated in a few areas and the repairs are necessary for the safety of drivers and to maintain the integrity of the wall. Drivers who use Woodman Drive heading north of Airway Road should expect traffic delays and backups could be significant during rush hour.

Riverside said the work is estimated to be completed in one week, weather permitting. The contractor, Kokosing Construction Company, Inc., will replace three sections of the wall that have been identified as potential hazards to motorists. Drivers are advised to watch for the lane shift going down to one lane throughout the duration of the project.

Public Services Director Kathy Bartlett said while the scheduled repairs are for the immediate need to secure safety for motorists, a study is underway to determine an interim solution to maintain the wall until grant funding becomes available to replace it in 2028.