CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Traffic will be reduced to two lanes on South Main Street in Centerville for construction, the city of Centerville said.

According to a release by the city of Centerville, construction crews will adjust and repair two large manholes on South Main Street on Wednesday, June 29. The road will be reduced to two lanes south of Franklin Street, keeping a single lane open for travel in each direction.

These lane closures will run from 8 p.m. on Wednesday until 7 a.m. on Thursday, the release said.