Repairs continue weeks after Troy tornado

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Extensive repairs are still in progress more than a month after a tornado hit the heart of Troy.

An EF-0 tornado touched down nearly six weeks ago, damaging homes and some historic buildings around the Troy Public Square.

According to Mayor Robin Oda, most of the shops downtown have reopened, but a few remain closed.

Although all of the affected buildings have been deemed structurally sound, Oda said, some repairs could take at least several more weeks.

“It’s been…more of an inconvenience for our customers than us,” said Corey Thrush, chief marketing officer for Thrush & Son: Complete Home Improvement Company.

The Troy showroom for his family’s business remains closed after the building lost its roof and sustained extensive water damage, Thrush said. All employees who worked there have been moved to the company’s Brookville location, he added.

The building that housed the Thrush & Son showroom was the hardest hit downtown, Mayor Oda said.

“The whole downtown sits in our historical district,” she said. “We were very nervous about losing the Thrush building.”

Thrush & Son is one of three shops downtown that is still closed, Oda said, and some residents who lived in apartments there remain displaced.

With damage to roughly 100 homes in the city and a dozen buildings downtown, Oda said, she has seen workers making repairs just about every day.

“Bouncing back very quickly,” Oda said. “The Caroline got open within days.”

Thrush told 2 NEWS he does not know when his Troy location will reopen. But he said he is sure his company will return.

“We’re still open for business,” he said. “We may have taken a bruise here and there, but we’re going to bounce back and just keep on going stronger than ever.”

Some sidewalks and parking spaces are still blocked off, Oda said, adding that she is hopeful most of the repairs will be finished this spring.