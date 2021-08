RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — It’s been several years since Riverside’s fire hydrants were repainted, but lately, a resident has been taking the initiative to remedy the matter.

Dan Ryan has been recruiting volunteers on Facebook to help repaint Riverside’s fire hydrants. Today, he was joined by members of the Way of the Cross Church.

Seventy out of Riverside’s 800 hydrants have been repainted in just the last week.