Rep. Warren Davidson: Not about overturning election results, it’s about defending US Constitution

Warren Davidson

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTN) — Representative Warren Davidson (R-OH) said he plans to object to electors from states that failed to uphold equal protection principle during Wednesday’s joint session of Congress to certify results of the electoral college.

“Millions of Americans have doubts about the integrity of the 2020 election and look to Congress to represent these concerns in accordance with the Constitution. This isn’t about overturning the results of the election; it’s about a duty to defend the United States Constitution,” Davidson said in a press release.

Davidson goes on to say that “no state is so sovereign that they can – by law or by practice – deny citizens the equal protection of knowing a just and secure election consists of one person, one vote.”

