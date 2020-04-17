Rep. Warren Davidson named to national task force

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – Thursday, President Trump named Congressman Warren Davidson to a task force dedicated to reopening the economy.

Davidson says there are three areas he wants to focus on with this task force: the economy, public health, and civil liberties.

The task force will set the path to reopen the U.S. economy and begin economic recovery after coronavirus shutdowns.

Davidson says that will involve examining what closed businesses and postponed healthcare services need to resume first. They’ll also look at what essential businesses are doing now to stay safe, and how those steps can be applied in other places.

He says it’s the role of the government to make sure individuals are financially sound.

“When you start talking about reopening the economy, what does market forces look like, what does that set of conditions look like so that the people are free to choose what to do again?” he said.

It’s an honor to be chosen to represent Ohio on the bipartisan committee, he says, adding that his experience as a manufacturing business owner during the 2008 economic crisis will aid him when making decisions.