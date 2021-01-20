Rep. Warren Davidson appreciates Pres. Biden’s ‘efforts toward unity’ on Inauguration Day

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTN) — Representative Warren Davidson (R-OH) released a statement following President Joe Biden’s inauguration Wednesday afternoon.

“It was an honor to represent Ohio’s 8th District at today’s Presidential Inauguration. Clearly, there will continue to be differences, but I appreciated President Biden’s efforts toward unity in his speech,” Davidson said. “I am looking forward to finding common ground where possible while continuing to defend freedom, solve problems and serve people, rebuild our economy, and assert the principles that make America the land of opportunity.”

Davidson released a statement last week condemning the second impeachment of former President Donald Trump, arguing that it is only serving to further divide the people of America.

“If President Biden is serious about unifying this country, he will make his first 100 days about rebuilding this country’s economy and listening to the men and women who feel unheard by their government,” Davidson said.