Rep. Turner in support of Dayton area hosting US Space Command headquarters

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – The Department of the Air Force is requesting nominations for locations to host the United States Space Command.

The U.S. Space Command will have roughly 1,400 military and civilian personnel working in the headquarters once it is established.

Congressman Mike Turner calls Dayton a prime location due to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

“I have been in constant contact with the Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett and Chief of Space Operations General John Raymond and will continue to strongly advocate for our community’s importance to the space mission,” he said. “The Secretary of Defense has confirmed that the work being done at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is critically important to our National Defense Strategy in the space domain. I have been in touch with the Governor’s office and with the Dayton Development Coalition to assemble our team to prepare our community’s submission in the Space Command competition. The Space Force should utilize our community for its unique capabilities and establish the U.S. Space Command headquarters here in Dayton. I will be fully supporting our community’s bid to host this combatant command which supports a mission critical to our nation’s national security.”

The Department of the Air Force expects to select a preferred U.S. Space Command location early next calendar year. In the meantime, Colorado Springs, Colorado, remains the location for the provisional headquarters for U.S. Space Command.