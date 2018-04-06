Rep. Turner discusses Wright-Patt, opioids and other issues

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Congressman Mike Turner was in the Miami Valley Wednesday discussing a $2 million federal grant the RTA just received from the Department of Transportation.

He also spoke with 2 NEWS about the new spending bill and how it pertains to Wright Patterson Air Force Base.

Turner said, “This spending bill over the next two years is going to give us that stability, that assurance of funding through 2019.” Turner continued, “We should be able to see growth of Wright-Patt including additional construction. There’s tens of millions of dollars in the upcoming budget in 2019 that should go to new construction at Wright-Patt Air Force Base.”

Congressman Turner also spoke with 2 NEWS about the opioid crisis.

Turner said there is still work to be done. “Marrying our information that we have about those who may have an opioid addiction with treatment options,” is something Turner said was important.

Turner continued, “I’ve been working on the federal level to make sure that funding is available and comes to our community so that we can establish a unique and creative and effective ways for treatment.”

Congressman Turner spoke with 2 NEWS on a number of issues. See what else he had to say about the opioid crisis, North Korea, and a possible trade war with China.