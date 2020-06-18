Live Now
2 NEWS at 10 on Dayton’s CW is streaming live now

Rep. Turner comments on national push to reform law enforcement

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) – Congressman Mike Turner visited Wright-Patterson Air Force Base with Colorado Congressman Doug Lamborn.

We asked Turner about his take on the national push to reform law enforcement.

“I think the President’s steps that he’s taken are incredibly important. The banning of the chokehold is incredibly in line with what America’s shock and sadness has been. I think there’s a number of proposals that are very good that we need to review as we go back to Congress next week. But I think the President, by taking this initial step, certainly made a very strong statement that reform is going to happen,” Turner said.

The congressman also discussed national security and the needs of military bases like Wright-Patt.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS