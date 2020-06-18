Rep. Turner comments on national push to reform law enforcement

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) – Congressman Mike Turner visited Wright-Patterson Air Force Base with Colorado Congressman Doug Lamborn.

We asked Turner about his take on the national push to reform law enforcement.

“I think the President’s steps that he’s taken are incredibly important. The banning of the chokehold is incredibly in line with what America’s shock and sadness has been. I think there’s a number of proposals that are very good that we need to review as we go back to Congress next week. But I think the President, by taking this initial step, certainly made a very strong statement that reform is going to happen,” Turner said.

The congressman also discussed national security and the needs of military bases like Wright-Patt.