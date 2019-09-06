Rep. Turner announces new program to help fight foster youth homelessness

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Congressman Mike Turner announced new legislation Friday that aims to keep foster kids off the streets.

The new program, which will be run by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), will provide housing vouchers to teens aging out of the foster care system.

“Foster care youth need to be provided assistance and their care is critical,” said Rep. Turner. “We’re very excited about this response from HUD because it also represents the administration will be having support for this bill as it goes forward, and will have an opportunity on a demonstration project to see real results of what can happen when we ensure the safety of foster youth.”

He went on to say he believes the bill will have bipartisan support.

