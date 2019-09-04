Rep. Turner and Missouri Congresswoman to tour Wright Patt

WRIGHT PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE (WDTN) – Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) will be touring the Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton Wednesday, along with a Missouri Congresswoman.

Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-MO) will be joining Rep. Turner on the tour of Wright Patt Wednesday, which will be followed by a news conference at the Hope Hotel.

Both Reps. Turner and Hartzler are members of the House Armed Services Committee.

