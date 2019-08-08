Rep. Tim Ryan’s ‘Caravan for Change’ to pass through Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An Ohio representative and 2020 presidential candidate is leading a ‘Caravan for Change’ to urge action on gun legislation and it’s stopping through Dayton Thursday morning.

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) and Moms Demand Action’s Ohio Chapter are traveling from Niles, Ohio to the home of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to urge Sen. McConnell to pass comprehensive gun reform legislation in the wake of two mass shootings over the weekend, including the shooting in the Oregon District that left nine dead and 27 injured.

The caravan will be stopping at University of Dayton Arena, 1801 Edwin C. Moses Boulevard from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Other stops along the caravan route include Akron, Columbus, and Cincinnati, before heading to Sen. Mitch McConnell’s home to hold a rally with Rep. John Yarmuth (D-KY), the only Democratic house member from Kentucky.

