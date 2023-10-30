FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Congressman Mike Turner (OH-10) will be at Wright State University this week, moderating two panel discussions as part of the 2023 Ohio Defense and Aerospace Forum.

On Monday, Oct. 30, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Truner will moderate a panel called “Ohio’s Role in National Security Intelligence.” The panel will feature the following:

Colonel Ariel Batungcal, Commander, National Air and Space Intelligence Center

Colonel Marqus Randall, Commander, National Space Intelligence Center

Colonel Gregg Hesterman, Director of Cyberspace Transformation, Ohio National Guard

This will reportedly be Turner’s first time moderating the forum’s intelligence panel as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

On Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Turner will moderate the “State of National Defense” panel. The panel will feature the following:

Dr. Tim Grayson, Special Assistant to the Secretary of the Air Force

Retired General T. Michael “Buzz” Moseley, 18th Chief of Staff, U.S. Air Force

Retired Lieutenant General Robert McMurry, Executive VP, Dayton Aerospace, Inc.