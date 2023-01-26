DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy has appointed Ohio Congressman Mike Turner as Chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

That makes Turner responsible for the oversight of the U.S. intelligence community. He’ll also help to maintain relationships with intelligence institutions of allied nations.

2 NEWS spoke with Turner earlier today. He said one of his top priorities remains the growth and strength of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

“We’re going to be looking at how we can advance the missions at Wright-Patt,” Turner said. “They do an excellent job contributing overall to our missions in the intelligence side, and we’re looking to bolster those missions at Wright-Patt.”

Turner’s appointment makes him a member of the Gang of Eight, a group of eight leaders from the House and Senate who are briefed on classified intelligence matters by the Executive Branch.

Additionally, Turner said he will retain his seat on the Armed Services Committee.