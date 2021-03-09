Rep. Mike Turner introduces legislation to support local parks

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – Congressman Mike Turner introduced legislation that would provide a one-time investment to local parks that are struggling due to the impacts of the pandemic.

Turner introduced the Parks, Jobs and Equity (PJEA) Act along with representatives Nanette Barragán (CA-44) and Joe Neguse (CO-2).

The PJEA Act would create a $500 million formula state grant program where grants would be rolled out through the Outdoor Recreational Legacy Partnership Program (OLRP), according to a release.

“Now more than ever, we must support our local parks so that they can continue to serve as beloved centers of socially distanced, outdoor activities in our communities,” said Congressman Mike Turner.

Additionally, if enacted, the PJEA Act is estimated to create more than 8,000 new jobs, add $1.37 billion to local economies and fund more than 1,000 new or upgraded local parks.

“Like other organizations, access to funding sources has been negatively impacted during this time of economic uncertainty and unemployment,” said Five Rivers MetroParks Executive Director Becky Benná. “It is extremely important to continue to provide these essential services to Miami Valley residents.”