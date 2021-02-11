Rep. Mike Turner introduces legislation to fund Dayton’s historical aviation sites through 2036

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Rep. Mike Turner (OH-10) spoke at one of the National Aviation Heritage Area (NAHA) historic sites Thursday, announcing legislation he introduced that would extend funding for NAHA through 2036.

Turner spoke at the Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park.

“I recently introduced legislation that will reauthorize federal funding for NAHA through 2036. The National Aviation Heritage Area plays a vital role in protecting our community’s unique history and culture of aviation,” said Turner. “Fifteen years of additional funding will allow NAHA to continue to successfully operate the Heritage Area and help maintain Dayton’s position as the global center of aviation heritage.”

NAHA was designated by Congress as a National Heritage Area in 2004.