Rep. Mike Turner comments on Inauguration Day, will ‘work diligently’ with Biden

Turner and Joe Biden received an award from Montenegro in 2018.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Congressman Mike Turner released a statement on Inauguration Day ahead of President-elect Joe Biden being sworn in as president.

I have worked with every President from Bill Clinton onward to advocate for our community and strengthen our national security. I will work diligently with President Joe Biden, whom I know personally and have worked closely with. Thank you to the Capitol Police, National Guard, and all those who are working to ensure a peaceful transition of power, which is vital to our democracy.

Congressman Mike Turner (OH-10)

