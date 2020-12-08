DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Congressman Mike Turner released a statement Tuesday on the death of aviation legend Chuck Yeager.
“General Chuck Yeager truly embodied the innovative spirit of the Wright Brothers and literally broke through barriers. He leaves behind an incredible legacy and will continue to be an inspiration to America’s pilots.”Congressman Mike Turner
The World War II fighter pilot ace and first person to fly faster than sound, died Monday at the age of 97.
After serving in World War II, Yeager became a test pilot starting at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Rep. Mike Turner comments on death of Chuck Yeager
- LIVE: With vaccine distribution on the horizon, how will the Summer Olympics be affected?
- Woman taken to hospital after car flips on its side in Dayton
- Second stimulus checks: $1,200 direct payments may be back on the table
- Apple unveils $549 AirPods Max over-ear headphones