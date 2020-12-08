Rep. Mike Turner comments on death of Chuck Yeager

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
10-16 Mike Turner_274797

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Congressman Mike Turner released a statement Tuesday on the death of aviation legend Chuck Yeager.

“General Chuck Yeager truly embodied the innovative spirit of the Wright Brothers and literally broke through barriers. He leaves behind an incredible legacy and will continue to be an inspiration to America’s pilots.”

Congressman Mike Turner

The World War II fighter pilot ace and first person to fly faster than sound, died Monday at the age of 97.

After serving in World War II, Yeager became a test pilot starting at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS