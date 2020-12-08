Rep. Mike Turner comments on death of Chuck Yeager

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Congressman Mike Turner released a statement Tuesday on the death of aviation legend Chuck Yeager.

“General Chuck Yeager truly embodied the innovative spirit of the Wright Brothers and literally broke through barriers. He leaves behind an incredible legacy and will continue to be an inspiration to America’s pilots.” Congressman Mike Turner

The World War II fighter pilot ace and first person to fly faster than sound, died Monday at the age of 97.

After serving in World War II, Yeager became a test pilot starting at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton.