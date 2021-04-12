Rep. Mike Turner announces start to FEMA’s Funeral Assistance Program

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTN)—Congressman Mike Turner helped announce the start of FEMA’s Funeral Assistance Program Monday.

The program, first established under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021, will provide monetary assistance for related funeral expenses incurred after January 20, 2020.

Congressman Turner released the following statement on the program:

“The coronavirus has tragically taken the lives of over 550,000 Americans, forcing families to cover the financial costs of their loved one’s untimely death. In an effort to assist grieving families, last year I voted for COVID relief legislation that established a program to help,” said Turner. “Starting today, families seeking monetary assistance related to burial and funeral costs can apply to FEMA’s Funeral Assistance Program. I encourage Ohio families who faced such an unbearable loss and financial burden due to COVID to take advantage of this program, and my office stands by ready to assist.”

FEMA’s Funeral Assistance Program is accepting applications by phone at (844) 684-6333. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The number to Congressman Turner’s Dayton office for assistance is (937) 225-2843.

For more information, visit the COVID-19 Funeral Assistance website here.