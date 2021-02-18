Rep. Mike Turner announces HRSA grant of $1.8 million for Community Health Center of Greater Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Rep. Mike Turner (OH-10) released a statement Thursday announcing the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) decision to award a $1.8 million grant for Community Health Center of Greater Dayton.

Turner said in his statement that he supported the funding that made the grant possible and that last year, during the pandemic, Ohio’s 10th congressional district received over $57 million in Health Resource Service Administration grants.

“I will continue my work to secure resources for Dayton’s local health centers as they overcome increased costs and challenges due to COVID-19,” said Turner.

From 2020 through 2021, Dayton Health Centers have received $57,192,796 in Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) Grants, including Health Center Cluster Grants. 

