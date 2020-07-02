Reopening the Miami Valley

June
- June 19 – Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway
- June 20 – The Reds Hall of Fame and Museum
- June 22 – Newport Aquarium reopens to passholders
- June 22 – Washington-Centerville Public Library reopens its Woodbourne Library location
- June 25 – Newport Aquarium reopens to everyone
- June 26 – Great Wolf Lodge
July
- July 1 – Aullwood Audubon reopens to members
- July 1 – The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force
- July 2 – King’s Island (Season Pass Holders Only)
- July 12 – King’s Island (Individual Ticket Holders)
- July 17 – The Dayton Art Institute
August
- Aug. 17 – Wittenberg University begins its 2020-21 academic year