Reopening the ‘Grand Dame’ of downtown Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Woman’s Club, a downtown Dayton landmark for over 105 years, held its grand reopening event on Wednesday, August 25.

Ceremonies began with a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by a brief program with guest speaker Judge Walter H. Rice, one of the male members of the club. 2 NEWS anchor Brooke Moore served as host.

The DWC said they presented upgrades and improvements, as well as introduced a new caterer, Rich Taste Catering, for special events. They also offered tours of the historic mansion.

The Dayton Woman’s Club was founded in 1916 to provide a social center for women. Today, the club is involved with philanthropic and educational work as well as the preservation of the mansion.

The DWC building was added to the list of the National Register of Historic Places in 1976, and received an Ohio Historical Society marker in 2019, a distinct honor for ‘The Grand Dame of Downtown’.

