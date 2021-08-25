Reopening the ‘Grand Dame’ of downtown Dayton

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
8-25 Dayton Womens Club Open

The Dayton Woman’s Club, a downtown Dayton landmark for over 105 years, held their grand reopening event on Wednesday, August 25. (WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Woman’s Club, a downtown Dayton landmark for over 105 years, held its grand reopening event on Wednesday, August 25.

Ceremonies began with a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by a brief program with guest speaker Judge Walter H. Rice, one of the male members of the club. 2 NEWS anchor Brooke Moore served as host.

The DWC said they presented upgrades and improvements, as well as introduced a new caterer, Rich Taste Catering, for special events. They also offered tours of the historic mansion.

The Dayton Woman’s Club was founded in 1916 to provide a social center for women. Today, the club is involved with philanthropic and educational work as well as the preservation of the mansion.

The DWC building was added to the list of the National Register of Historic Places in 1976, and received an Ohio Historical Society marker in 2019, a distinct honor for ‘The Grand Dame of Downtown’.

For more information on the Dayton Women’s Club, click here

| Read more top stories on WDTN.com ➡

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

BestReviews

More BestReviews

Latest News Videos

Earache could be new primary COVID-19 symptom, according to doctors

Kettering City Schools mask requirement to go into effect Monday

AM Forecast 8-25-21

Dayton home, garage, 4 cars damaged in fire

Hospitals flooded with surge of COVID cases

SWAT at scene of incident on Stonehurst Drive in Huber Heights

More News