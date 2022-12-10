Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you are on the hunt for a live Christmas tree to use for the holiday season, your may want to consider a stop at the 2nd Street Market in Dayton to rent one.

A vendor at 2nd Street Market in Dayton is offering live Christmas trees, but one purchasing option may be considered a unique option to some.

Kara Maynard, owner of Deeply Rooted Landscapes, says people looking to rent trees will be charged full price of a regular live tree and receive half of their payment returned to them upon the return of the same live, healthy tree.

“We wanted to be not only sustainable, but practical for people. We want it to be affordable and something that anybody can have access to,” Maynard said.

Deeply Rooted Landscapes says they have sold a lot of trees already during this holiday season. In 2021, the business rented one tree and has rented one this one during this holiday season too.

The business says they anticipate to have an evergreen holiday wreath making class just prior to Thanksgiving in 2023.

