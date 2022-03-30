DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – cWhile things aren’t quite as heightened here in the Miami Valley, Greater Dayton Apartment Association President Jennifer Illanz said that many people she’s worked with are feeling the impact of a heightened rent due to the pandemic.

“The housing market being so limited, and occupancy being so high. It just drives those costs going up,” said Illanz.

St. Vincent DePaul Society Executive Director Michael Vanderburgh said that rent is just the cherry on top for many low-income families who continue to struggle financially. “Whether it’s through rent increases or overall inflationary pressures from increases of food prices to gasoline prices, clothing – you name is. That creates an atmosphere of concern for us at St. Vincent DePaul because we’re focused on keeping people stable in their homes,” said Vanderburgh.

The St. Vincent DePaul Society is just one of the major resources working tirelessly to aid those struggling with heightened rent. The Montgomery County Emergency Rental Assistance Program has been running since April 2021, but will be coming to an end Thursday after distributing $12.6 million to people in need.

“We’ve had over 3,000 applicants. The whole reason we’ve made the deadline tomorrow is so we can process those applications. As you can imagine that’s a lot of applications to go through. So we expect all the money to be spent with all the applications we receive,” said Montgomery County Communications Specialist Kara Hamby.

The Rent Foundation is also a part of the Greater Dayton Apartment Association which is a resource that Illanz encourages members to use. “If someone has hit rough times – which we’ve seen – we definitely are here to help.” Illanz said that she’s hopeful rent goes down by this summer.

Below is a list of rent assistant resources: