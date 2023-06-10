KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — A local playground in Kettering will be partially closing for renovations.

A social media post by Kettering Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts says the playground at Indian Riffle Park, located at 2801 E Stroop Road in Kettering will be closed as crews make renovations.

During the closure, the public can expect for the play area and swings for the age ranges of 2-years-old to 5-years-olds to be closed. While renovations are taking place, the area for children 5-years-old to 10-years-old will stay open, Kettering says.

The closure is expected to begin on Monday, June 12. Kettering says the renovation project is expected to wrap up by June 26.