Renovation project underway at Kettering newborn recovery center

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Brigid’s Path is only 25 months into operation but they’re already expanding services. Work is now underway for a new family advocacy center.

The center will be located inside the current Kettering facility. It will hold a full bathroom equipped with a shower for mothers. There will also be an area for moms to do their own laundry along with a kitchen, and private meeting and visiting rooms for moms to spend time with their baby.

“We have moms who, maybe a baby goes home with a safe family while she’s working on her recovery,” said Jill Kingston, Brigid’s Path Founder.

The $340,000 project will continue supporting families through recovery.

“They come here and we provide a place that just gives mom and baby the time to bond. The time for mom to just be mom,” Kingston said.

The room where it’s held used to be one of four original nurseries. Kingston hopes it will foster a greater feeling of community and support.

“We quickly realized when we have eight moms rooming in that we need another space in the building,” Kingston said.

Work is expected to be complete by spring with the space fully operational by the end of the year. Kingston said it will be not a moment too soon with other drug-related issues growing across the state.

“It seems like it’s turning into other substances and maybe not as much the opiates but we’re seeing meth and cocaine,” said Kingston.

She says until they find a solution to addiction, Brigid’s Path will be continue their work.

“We’re here for families battling any type of addiction,” Kingston said.