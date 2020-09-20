‘Renaissance man;’ Dayton artist chosen to paint Oregon District mural on Fifth St. bridge

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Oregon District is getting a new addition with the painting of a mural on the Fifth Street bridge and tunnel. Dayton-native, Dave Scott, is the artist chosen to complete the project. This is Scott’s second mural in the city. Scott says he hopes his art will energize and inspire visitors to the Oregon District.

“It’s going to have bright colors… and it will give you a good feeling when you’re looking at it,” said Scott.

Scott is working with 20 volunteers to complete the mural by October. He says he’s inspired and motivated by the growing Art scene in Dayton and he’s looking to leave a legacy for the artists who will come after him.

“There’s a Renaissance right now [in Dayton], but there are still people saying arts aren’t worth anything. I’m trying to change that,” he said. “I want people to be inspired by it, to do they’re own thing. Once you get excited by this [mural] do something crazy [or] something creative.”

