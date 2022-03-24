DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – In a letter to President Joe Biden, the CEOs of several major airlines said “now is the time” to lift mask mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions. A total of 10 CEO’s signed the letter, including Delta, American and United. With COVID vaccines readily available throughout the world, local health leaders said they are confident traveling would be safe, whether passengers wear a mask or not.

“With cases and hospitalizations down, letting people choose and decide if they feel comfortable with or without a mask is the right decision,” said Clark County Combined Health District Health Commissioner Charles Patterson.

Regardless of the president’s reaction to the letter from airline CEOs, some travelers passing through Dayton International Airport said they will continue to wear a mask.

“We wear masks 24/7 at the hospital anyways so for us knowing what we’ve seen and endured, this is nothing,” said airline passenger Pauline Midjett. “To pay for traveling and the price is just having to wear a mask from point A to point B is asking nothing for safety.”

Other travelers believe it would drastically improve people’s mental health if they had a choice about wearing a mask on an airplane.

“I personally feel masks should be your own choice, we live in a free country,” said airline passenger Angela Padgett. “If you want to wear yours, wear yours. If I don’t want to wear mine, I won’t wear mine. If the masks work and you’re wearing yours, then me not wearing mine won’t affect you.”

Patterson said the U.S. has a high level of immunity to COVID, masks and vaccines are readily available, and the hospital-grade cabin air in planes erases many concerns. However, for travelers who could be at risk, he said optional masking is a crucial choice.

“With the public perception right now, it definitely is the right time as long as they give people the option to wear one or not,” said Patterson. “For people who are immunocompromised or greatly mentally affected by this, giving them an opportunity to make their own decision is vital.”

The Transportation Security Administration announced last month that it was extending the mask mandate on public transportation until April 18.