Remote learning extended at UD, campus COVID-19 status elevated

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – University of Dayton officials have elevated their campus COVID-19 status to “4-Red-WARNING,” saying that because of a quick increase in positive cases, it will take time for contact tracers to gather data and allow the university to assess the full results.

All in-person undergraduate courses will continue remotely for at least another two weeks, until Sept. 14.

President Eric F. Spina said in a video message to the UD community, “We are not yet where we need to be. Please continue to be vigilant. Assume that the virus is anywhere and everywhere. Protect yourself and protect others at all times.”

“I know this is a very stressful situation and that we all want to return to as close to normal life on campus as possible,” he continued. “We want UD students to continue studying here but we must see the numbers come down and the outbreak contained.”

Starting tomorrow, extra safety measures will go into effect:

All dining options on campus will move to grab-and-go.

Students should meet friends outside while wearing masks and observing social distancing. They should not visit each other’s rooms, suites or houses.

To help protect against spread in the greater Dayton community, students should not leave campus unless they have an approved educational reason such as a co-op, internship or student teaching assignment; outside employment; or for essentials like groceries or pharmacies.

Commuter students also will continue to stay off campus and learn remotely.

The university reported 148 new confirmed virus cases since Wednesday’s update, bringing the number of current active cases to 380 and the total reported since June 23 to 410.